Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Women Artists Help Drive Resistance to Taliban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Infinite Power No 5 by Rada Akbar (L) and Monster by Fatima Wojohat © Rada Akbar and Fatima Wojohat Afghan women artists are playing a vital role in the women’s movement resisting Taliban abuses, and their contributions—and art—should be recognized, Human Rights Watch said today in a new web feature.The feature, published at the end of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, is titled “A human being is more delicate than a flower and tougher than a rock,” after the Afghan proverb. The feature honors two Afghan women artists in exile who…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
