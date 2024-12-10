Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If ‘correlation doesn’t imply causation’, how do scientists figure out why things happen?

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Deakin University
Chocaholic nations win more Nobel Prizes, but that doesn’t mean much. It’s easy to link two things – the hard part is working out which one causes the other.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
