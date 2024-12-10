Tolerance.ca
Christmas can be tricky for kids with separated parents. Here are 5 tips to help them cope

By Elizabeth Westrupp, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Christiane Kehoe, Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
For many children, Christmas and other festivities are a time of excitement and joy. But for those dealing with separation – whether their parents have split up or a loved one has died – it can be tough.

We often focus on being together during the holiday season. Here are some ideas to help children cope with being apart.

Rituals are important in family life


