Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Many Syrian Refugees Return Home, Others Cannot

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Syrian refugee arrives with his family to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Oncupinar border crossing, December 10, 2024. © 2024 Ahmed Deeb/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Despite joyous images of Syrian refugees going home, no government should be sending or planning to send people back involuntarily. Every citizen has the right to return to their home country, safe or not. But because one refugee chooses to repatriate is no justification to forcibly return another who remains fearful, as many Syrian refugees do, especially given the country’s unstable and possibly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese security companies are putting boots on the ground in Myanmar. It could go disastrously wrong
~ Crisis accommodation is failing women fleeing domestic violence. Here’s how to fix it
~ If ‘correlation doesn’t imply causation’, how do scientists figure out why things happen?
~ Christmas can be tricky for kids with separated parents. Here are 5 tips to help them cope
~ Vietnam: Repeal Harmful Internet Laws
~ Birth registration increases, but 150 million children still ‘invisible’
~ Syrians, in a triumph of hope, turn the page on the horrors of Assad
~ ‘Pressure makes diamonds’: how Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout can get even faster
~ BlueTriton’s exit from Ontario shows the effectiveness of bottled water opposition movements
~ Local governments are using AI without clear rules or policies, and the public has no idea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter