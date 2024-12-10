Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Repeal Harmful Internet Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Vietnamese government's Facebook page, Hanoi, December 30, 2015. © 2015 Reuters (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese government should repeal a draconian new decree tightening control of internet use and the 2018 Law on Cybersecurity, Human Rights Watch said today. The regulation, which undermines access to information and freedom of expression in Vietnam, goes into effect on December 25, 2024.In November, the Vietnamese government issued Decree 147 to regulate the use and provision of internet services and online information. It expands government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
