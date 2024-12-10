Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Local governments are using AI without clear rules or policies, and the public has no idea

By Tan Yigitcanlar, Professor of Urban Studies, Technology and Planning, Queensland University of Technology
Juan Manuel Corchado Rodriguez, Professor in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Universidad de Salamanca
Karen Mossberger, Professor Emerita, School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
Pauline Hope Cheong, President's Professor of Human Communication and Communication Technologies, Arizona State University
Rita Yi Man Li, Director of Sustainable Real Estate Research Center / Economics and Finance Professor with specialty in AI, Hong Kong Shue Yan University
A global study found only 16% of local governments using AI systems had public facing policies about what they were doing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syrians, in a triumph of hope, turn the page on the horrors of Assad
~ ‘Pressure makes diamonds’: how Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout can get even faster
~ BlueTriton’s exit from Ontario shows the effectiveness of bottled water opposition movements
~ Georgia’s Human Rights Crisis Deepens Amid Mass Protests
~ Retiring with debt? Experts explain downsizing, using super for your mortgage, and pension eligibility
~ ‘I was scared’: many student teachers had bad maths experiences at school. Here’s how they can do better
~ Vaccination rates among Australian teens are dropping. Here’s how we can get back on track
~ Raygun’s claim against a parody musical may not stand up: here’s what the law says
~ A different kind of Australian masculinity: the fractured life of influential photographer Max Dupain
~ Syrians rejoice in a new beginning, after 54 years of tyranny
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter