Local governments are using AI without clear rules or policies, and the public has no idea
By Tan Yigitcanlar, Professor of Urban Studies, Technology and Planning, Queensland University of Technology
Juan Manuel Corchado Rodriguez, Professor in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Universidad de Salamanca
Karen Mossberger, Professor Emerita, School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
Pauline Hope Cheong, President's Professor of Human Communication and Communication Technologies, Arizona State University
Rita Yi Man Li, Director of Sustainable Real Estate Research Center / Economics and Finance Professor with specialty in AI, Hong Kong Shue Yan University
A global study found only 16% of local governments using AI systems had public facing policies about what they were doing.
- Tuesday, December 10, 2024