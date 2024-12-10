Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia’s Human Rights Crisis Deepens Amid Mass Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thousands gather outside of Georgia’s parliament in Tbilisi to protest the ruling party’s decision to suspend EU accession talks, December 5, 2024. © 2024 Louis Lemaire-Sicre/VX/Shutterstock European Union foreign affairs ministers gathering on December 16 to discuss Georgia should call for an independent investigation into the country’s clampdown on peaceful anti-government protests, now in their second week. EU ministers should also sanction officials responsible for violent abuses against protesters.The heavy-handed government response to protests, amid the country’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
