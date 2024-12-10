Tolerance.ca
Retiring with debt? Experts explain downsizing, using super for your mortgage, and pension eligibility

By Kathleen Walsh, Professor of Finance, University of Technology Sydney
Jemma Briscoe, Adjunct lecturer in finance, University of Technology Sydney
This article is part of The Conversation’s “Retirement” series where experts examine issues including how much money we need to retire, retiring with debt, the psychological impact of retiring and the benefits of getting financial advice.

About 36% of homeowners still have a mortgage when they retire, up from 23% a decade ago.

This increase in mortgage debt is due to soaring property prices, changes…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
