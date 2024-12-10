Vaccination rates among Australian teens are dropping. Here’s how we can get back on track
By Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Bianca Middleton, Senior Research Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research
Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician; infectious diseases epidemiologist; vaccinologist, The University of Melbourne
Katrina Clark, Aboriginal Immunisation Manager at Hunter New England Population Health, Indigenous Knowledge
Sophie Wen, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
A series of vaccines offered during high school protect teenagers against certain diseases, and help reduce the spread of these diseases in the community.
- Tuesday, December 10, 2024