Raygun’s claim against a parody musical may not stand up: here’s what the law says
By Sarah Hook, Senior Lecturer in Law, Western Sydney University
Marie Hadley, Senior Lecturer, Newcastle School of Law and Justice, University of Newcastle
Vicki Huang, Associate Professor, Intellectual Property, Deakin University
Rachel Gunn, aka Raygun, is no stranger to controversy. In August the university lecturer went viral for her quirky, marsupial-inspired breakdancing at the Olympics.
Over the weekend, Gunn was back in the spotlight. Raygun: The Musical, a “parody exploration” of Gunn’s journey to the Paris Olympics from Australian comedian Steph Broadbridge, was cancelled due to a legal complaint from Gunn and her lawyers.
A statement from Gunn’s legal and management team cited “
- Tuesday, December 10, 2024