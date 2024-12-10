Teachers lack resources to meet classroom needs, and absences shouldn’t surprise us
By Laura Sokal, Professor of Education, University of Winnipeg
Lesley Eblie Trudel, Associate Dean and Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Winnipeg
A lack of supports to foster student success has yielded significant dissatisfaction for teachers and many other professionals integral to healthy schools, like educational assistants.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 10, 2024