Sediment is a time capsule that shows how past climate change altered our landscapes – and hints at their future

By Joanne Egan, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Edge Hill University
Sediments are more than just layers of mud on the ground. They can reveal a wealth of information about landscapes from millions of years ago right up to the present day. To delve into those layers, scientists like me collect samples by sediment coring in peat bogs, lakes, saltmarshes and deep oceans.

This involves inserting specialist coring equipment with tubing or a chamber to collect the sediment, and then pulling it out of the ground and taking it away for further analyses. Depths…The Conversation


