Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arctic has changed dramatically in just a couple of decades – 2024 report card shows worrying trends in snow, ice, wildfire and more

By Twila A. Moon, Deputy Lead Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
Matthew L. Druckenmiller, Research Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist, University of Alaska Fairbanks
The Arctic can feel like a far-off place, disconnected from daily life if you aren’t one of the 4 million people who live there. Yet, the changes underway in the Arctic as temperatures rise can profoundly affect lives around the world.

Coastal flooding is worsening in many communities as Arctic glaciers and the Greenland Ice Sheet send meltwater into the oceans. Heat-trapping…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Swedish academics suffer widespread threat and harassment – most of it from their own colleagues and students
~ King Charles is changing his diet to keep his cancer at bay – here’s what the evidence says
~ Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet at the Tate offers a glimpse into the future past
~ Jaguar Type 00: the controversial pink car is more in step with the brand’s history than detractors think
~ Haruki Murakami and the challenge of translating Japanese’s many words for “I”
~ Iran: hijab ‘treatment clinics’ echo historical use of mental illness to control women
~ The west is already at war with Russia. And large-scale conflict may not be far off
~ Surging global tourism emissions are driven by just 20 countries – major new study
~ Canada’s holiday tax break will have winners and losers — here’s what you need to know
~ Death threats, phone tapping and stalking: the consequences academics can face from sharing their research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter