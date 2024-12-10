Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

King Charles is changing his diet to keep his cancer at bay – here’s what the evidence says

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
King Charles’s decision to cut red meat from his diet following his cancer treatment has sparked a frenzy of interest in the potential effect of what we eat on cancer outcomes, and how well people do after they’re diagnosed.

While the specific details of the king's diagnosis and treatment remain private, his dietary adjustments…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
