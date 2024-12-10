Tolerance.ca
Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet at the Tate offers a glimpse into the future past

By Geoff Cox, Professor of Art & Computational Culture, London South Bank University
There’s a sense of excitement around Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet, now open at the Tate Modern, for a number of reasons. First, it’s one of the first major exhibitions to place the current hype surrounding generative artificial intelligence within a historical context. Second, it addresses the historical amnesia of contemporary art institutions regarding the integration of technology in arts practice – something long overdue.

The exhibition revisits a past in which artists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
