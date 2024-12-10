Glen Coe: fresh archaeological discoveries bring new insights into lives of massacred MacDonald clan
By Michael Given, Professor of Landscape Archaeology, University of Glasgow
Edward Charles Stewart, Affiliate Researcher/Clyde Valley Archaeological Research Framework Engagement Officer, University of Glasgow
Lizzie Robertson, PhD researcher in Digital Archaeology, University of Glasgow
New-found artefacts reveal fascinating details of how these Highlanders really lived, challenging the tired old narratives of backwardness and isolation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 10, 2024