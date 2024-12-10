Tolerance.ca
Turkey’s silencing of an independent radio station highlights the country’s escalating assault on media freedom

By Sahika Erkonan, Postdoctoral Researcher in Armenian-Turkish Relations, University of Cambridge
The closure of a popular radio station in Istanbul is one of the latest assaults on press freedom in Turkey.The Conversation


