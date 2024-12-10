Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hypnosis is not just a parlor trick or TV act − science shows it helps with anxiety, depression, pain, PTSD and sleep disorders

By David Acunzo, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences, University of Virginia
We’ve all seen it, typically on television or on stage: A hypnotist selects a few members from the audience, and with what seems to be little more than a steely stare or a few choice words, they’re suddenly “under the spell.” Depending on what the hypnotist suggests, the participants laugh, dance and perform without inhibition.

Or perhaps you’ve experienced hypnosis another way – with a trip to a hypnotherapist for a series of sessions to help you stop smoking, lose weight, manage pain or deal with depression. This is no longer unusual; thousands of Americans have done the same thing.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arctic has changed dramatically in just a couple of decades – 2024 report card shows worrying trends in snow, ice, wildfire and more
~ Swedish academics suffer widespread threat and harassment – most of it from their own colleagues and students
~ King Charles is changing his diet to keep his cancer at bay – here’s what the evidence says
~ Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet at the Tate offers a glimpse into the future past
~ Jaguar Type 00: the controversial pink car is more in step with the brand’s history than detractors think
~ Haruki Murakami and the challenge of translating Japanese’s many words for “I”
~ Iran: hijab ‘treatment clinics’ echo historical use of mental illness to control women
~ The west is already at war with Russia. And large-scale conflict may not be far off
~ Surging global tourism emissions are driven by just 20 countries – major new study
~ Canada’s holiday tax break will have winners and losers — here’s what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter