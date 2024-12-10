Tolerance.ca
Syria crisis: Nothing must stop peaceful transition, says UN Special Envoy

Barely 48 hours since opposition forces including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swept into Damascus and forced out President Bashar al-Assad, the top UN negotiator tasked with helping the Syrian people to create a peaceful and democratic future insisted that nothing could be taken for granted.


