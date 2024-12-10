Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Live: Human Rights Day around the world

Human Rights Day, marked annually on 10 December, will focus on the theme Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now, and we will bring you to UN Headquarters in Geneva and New York and every region of the world, with dispatches from colleagues on the ground from Gaza and Georgia to Nepal and Nicaragua. UN News app users can follow our live coverage here. 


© United Nations -
