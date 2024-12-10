Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

“We won’t rest until Manahel is free”

By Amnesty International
I remember sitting down with Manahel al-Otaibi’s court documents, unable to believe what I was reading. The charges against her included “sharing several hashtags opposed to [government] regulations”, like #DownWithMaleGuardianship, and posting photos and videos in “immodest” clothing on social media. I kept going up to my colleague Dana’s desk, a much more seasoned researcher […] The post “We won’t rest until Manahel is free” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
