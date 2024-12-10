Tolerance.ca
Europe: Safety of Syrians in Europe must not be sacrificed to political interests

By Amnesty International
Responding to the decision of several European governments to suspend asylum applications of Syrians following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, Director of Amnesty International's European Institutions Office, Eve Geddie said: "The situation in Syria is extremely volatile. Five decades of brutality and repression cannot be undone overnight. But European governments have wasted no time halting


© Amnesty International -
