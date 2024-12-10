From bean-counters to cyber-sleuths: how accountants are a frontline defence against online crime
By Zhongtian Li, Senior Lecturer, Business School, University of Newcastle
Christina Boedker, Professor, Business School, University of Newcastle
Jing Jia, Senior Lecturer, Business School, University of Newcastle
Karen Handley, Senior Lecturer, Business School, University of Newcastle
Nirmala Nath, Senior Lecturer, School of Accountancy, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
As the keepers of sensitive data, tax records and payroll information, accountants play a key role in protecting businesses from cybercrime.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 9, 2024