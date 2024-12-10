Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: War Crimes in South Kordofan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Satellite imagery comparison between September 8, 2023, and April 4, 2024, shows missing corrugated metal rooftops on the market and most of the other buildings in the town of Fayu, South Kordofan, Sudan. Debris is visible around the market as well as some burned houses in the southern part of the town.  © 2024 Airbus. Google Earth. © 2024 Planet Labs PBC. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias carried out numerous abuses against civilians in Habila county in Sudan’s South Kordofan state from December 2023 to March 2024, during conflict with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
