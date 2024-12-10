Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Brutal Pushbacks at Belarus Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Polish soldier patrols the metal barrier border with Belarus, in Bialowieza Forest, with migrants stranded on the Belarusian side, May 29, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski Polish law enforcement is unlawfully, and sometimes violently, forcing people trying to enter the country back to Belarus without considering their protection needs.Poland’s inhumane and illegal pushbacks of people seeking safety fly in the face of its duties under national and EU law and basic humanity.Polish authorities should ensure access to the asylum procedure and allow…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
