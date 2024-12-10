Tolerance.ca
Amnesty International launches letter-writing campaign to fight injustice as demise of global order threatens human rights

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International will launch its annual global letter-writing campaign on 10 December (Human Rights Day) to fight injustice and support people whose human rights are under threat at a time when global order hangs in the balance. As the war in the Middle East and Sudan rages on, and anti-abortion narratives and policies continue, activists from […] The post Amnesty International launches letter-writing campaign to fight injustice as demise of global order threatens human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
