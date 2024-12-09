Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fluoride in drinking water is in the spotlight again. Let’s not forget how it transformed our oral health

By Oliver A.H. Jones, Professor of Chemistry, RMIT University
Fluoride is back in the news, after incoming US “health czar” Robert F. Kennedy Jr called for its removal from drinking water.

At the same time, the Australian Medical Association (Queensland) recently urged local councils to reintroduce…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Secret twins? A casually brutal biography of Joan Didion and ‘soul mate’ Eve Babitz blurs ethical boundaries, but exhilarates
~ Action Needed to Confront Domestic Violence in Central Asia
~ Ravaged jungle: just 25% of the world’s surviving tropical rainforests are in good condition
~ Culturally tailored patient education can improve heart health
~ What Father David Bauer can tell us about Canadian hockey today
~ Abu Mohammed al-Golani may become the face of post-Assad Syria – but who is he and why does he have $10M US bounty on his head?
~ Around 9,000 species have already gone extinct in Australia and we’ll likely lose another this week – new study
~ The social media games: why sports teams and leagues aren’t just competing on the field
~ Human Rights Day: 5 key things to know
~ World News in Brief: Haiti gang massacre, Taliban crackdown continues, Ukraine’s civilian death toll rises
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter