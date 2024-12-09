Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Action Needed to Confront Domestic Violence in Central Asia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists hold a rally to support women's rights on International Women's Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 8, 2023. © 2023 Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters December 10 marks the end of the annual 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. The global statistics are alarming, and the situationis deeply concerning for women across Central Asia, where domestic violence remains a serious and pervasive issue.Deeply ingrained patriarchal norms hinder survivors’ access to justice and aid across the region, and impunity for family abuse is the norm. Although…


© Human Rights Watch -
