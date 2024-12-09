Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Father David Bauer can tell us about Canadian hockey today

By Matt Hoven, Associate Professor and Kule Chair in Religious Education at St. Joseph's College, University of Alberta
More than 50 years ago, the late Father David Bauer pointed out that studies and reports on problems in Canadian ice hockey have had a “characteristic ineffectiveness.”

This was because they have “come from outside the structure of organized hockey and they have been isolated efforts.” Those inside the game tend to get “impatient with well-meaning outsiders” who often “oversimplify” the issues at hand.

Bauer was born just over 100 years ago. Some have called…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
