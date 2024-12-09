Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a musical instrument is the perfect gift this Christmas (and some suggestions for which to get)

By Wendy Hargreaves, Senior Learning Advisor, University of Southern Queensland
Christmas is the season to be jolly, but it’s wrapped in some cheerless trials. There’s car park mania, pre-dawn pilgrimages to purchase seafood, and the ever-perplexing question, “What should I buy family and friends for Christmas?”

I have no tips for parking zen or pilfering prawns, but here’s a solution for your gift-giving puzzle: how about a musical instrument?

They come with physical and mental benefits, and there’s an instrument to suit everyone.

The gift of an instrument can solve your problem and revive everyone’s jollies.

Gifts from playing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
