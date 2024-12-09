Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

Does menopause hormone therapy increase or decrease your risk of dementia? Here’s the science

By Caroline Gurvich, Associate Professor and Clinical Neuropsychologist, Monash University
Rachel Furey, Teaching Associate, Neuropsychology, Monash University
Samantha Loi, Associate Professor and Neuropsychiatrist, Department of Psychiatry and Royal Melbourne Hospital, The University of Melbourne
Some studies say menopause hormone therapy increases the risk of dementia, while others say it reduces it. Here’s how to make sense of the conflicting results.The Conversation


