Human Rights Observatory

Wales’ women step into the spotlight with Euro 2025 qualification – what it means for the game

By Robyn Pinder, Lecturer in Community Football Coaching, University of South Wales
Wales’ women’s national team has qualified for the UEFA Women’s European Championships, their first major tournament. The team’s campaign slogan, “for us, for them, for her”, captured the transformative nature of this milestone – not just for the players and staff involved in their 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, but for the future of women’s football in Wales.

In recent years, Cymru women have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
