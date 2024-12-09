Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How France can be more ‘European’ to avoid political chaos

By Simon Toubeau, Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, University of Nottingham
The French prime minister, Michel Barnier, has resigned following a vote of no confidence in his government triggered by a tussle over his budget. His was a minority administration working with a fragmented and divided parliament, in which parties had little inclination to cooperate.

Read more: Why did the French government fall and what happens next?

French party leaders will have to develop a taste for coalitions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
