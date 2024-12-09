Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grand Theft Hamlet documentary shines a light on reinventing Shakespeare in a virtual world

By Andy Miah, Chair in Science Communication & Future Media, University of Salford
The new documentary Grand Theft Hamlet marks a groundbreaking moment in the world of digital performance. It tells the story of an innovative theatrical production of Hamlet, staged within the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA), which began as an accidental, creative response to the lockdown period. With theatres closed, the creators had decided that the show must go on, adopting a unique performance space to put on Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The documentary is about two actors’ desire to find fulfilment in their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
