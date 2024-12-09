Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Prominent Civil Society Activist Arbitrarily Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Moussa Tiangari, Niamey, Niger, June 2024. © 2024 Amnesty International (Paris) – Niger’s military authorities should immediately drop all charges and release a prominent civil society activist and critic of the government, who is detained solely for the peaceful exercise of his human rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders (a joint programme of the World Organisation Against Torture and the International Federation for Human Rights, FIDH) said today.The arrest and detention on December…


