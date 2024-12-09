South Africa’s climate battle: mining district exposes gaps in emissions control
By Kristy Langerman, Associate professor, University of Johannesburg
Clare Kelso, Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg
Phetoho Rasebechele, Assistant Lecturer: Energy Studies, University of Johannesburg
South Africa’s West Rand District Municipality covers three big, polluting mining areas but has no climate mitigation plan to prevent global warming.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 9, 2024