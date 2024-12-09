How to get on board with secondhand shopping this Christmas
By Lucy Wishart, Lecturer in Circular Economy and Sustainable Transformations, University of Edinburgh
Kristina Auxtova, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Edinburgh
Stephanie Schreven, Senior Lecturer Management and Marketing, University of Dundee
Clothes tumble out of skyscrapers, pile up in stairwells, and clog pavements and streets. A voice instructs viewers to “visualise 190,000 garments produced each minute”. The cityscape drowning in textiles is just one of the dystopian scenes generated in Netflix’s new documentary Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, which critiques contemporary retailers for their buy more (waste more) business models.
Most of us know that contemporary consumption patterns are unsustainable. In Scotland – where we authors live – it…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 9, 2024