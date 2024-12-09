Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

It’s not just churches: why closed communities like sport and youth groups can harbour abuse

By Ian Mahoney, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Nottingham Trent University
Kirsty Teague, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Derby
The resignation of Justin Welby as Archbishop of Canterbury has returned the spotlight to the permacrisis of abuse in religious communities. Welby resigned after an independent review found the Church of England had covered up serial abuse by John Smyth QC.

The review described Smyth’s abuse of more than 100 young boys as “prolific,…The Conversation


