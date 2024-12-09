Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to combat toxic bosses: Social media and flexible work can save careers, new research shows

By Andrew Edelblum, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Dayton
Ashish Kalra, Assistant Professor of Management and Marketing, University of Dayton
Na Young Lee, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Dayton
Riley Dugan, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Dayton
Sangsuk Yoon, Assistant Professor of Management and Marketing, University of Dayton
In today’s high-pressure business world, demands like meeting sales targets and managing customer relationships are challenging enough. But for some workers, the real battle is surviving the toll of an abusive manager.

Toxic behavior from supervisors — including public ridicule, unfair blame and angry outbursts — can push talented employees to the brink, increasing the likelihood of disengagement and turnover. Just consider the quiet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
