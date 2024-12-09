Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to stay safe during Nigeria’s festive season: 4 tips from a security expert

By Al Chukwuma Okoli, Reader (Associate Professor) Department of Political Science, Federal University of Lafia, Nigeria, Federal University Lafia
Festive season is here again. During the last quarter of the year (a period popularly called the “ember months” in Nigeria – a reference to the last letters of the words September, October, November and December), many people count down to Christmas, End-of-the-Year and New Year festivities.

Towards and during these festivities, specific threats and risks arise. For instance, celebration pressure may make road users reckless, leading to accidents.

Some of the threats and risks derive from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
