Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Planned UK-Gulf Trade Agreement Risks Implicating the UK in Labor Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer talk during the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, November 18, 2024. © 2024 Eraldo Peres/AP Photo As the UK draws closer to finalizing a Free Trade Agreement with Gulf countries, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is visiting Saudi Arabia to boost domestic investment. Without concrete rights protections, the new British government risks furthering abuses rooted in Britain’s colonial past.Widespread labor violations against migrant workers are effectively…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Middle East: Live updates from Syria and the wider region for 9 December
~ Chad: Authorities must release acquitted relatives of killed opposition leader and ensure fair trial rights for those sentenced
~ Senegal: Meet the feminist activist who raises community awareness and supports survivors
~ Unveiling the Antarctic ‘plastisphere’, a unique and potentially hazardous new ecosystem – new research
~ Mary: as a Biblical scholar, I can’t recommend this right-wing funded Netflix biopic
~ The Melbourne synagogue fire is being treated as a terror attack. Here’s why that matters
~ At first glance, Australia’s new treaty with Nauru seems to be a win-win. But questions remain
~ UN: Deploy New Haiti Mission to Restore Security
~ Argentina: Don’t Name Supreme Court Justices by Decree
~ Colombia: Labor Violations, Sexual Exploitation in Webcam Studios
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter