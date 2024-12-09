Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East: Live updates from Syria and the wider region for 9 December

The historic shift of power in Syria at the weekend has added yet another layer of complexity to the Middle East crisis, with hostilities ongoing in Gaza, violence undiminished in the occupied West Bank and a fragile ceasefire underway in Lebanon. A Security Council meeting is expected on the crisis today. Meanwhile, the humanitarian emergency for millions of people impacted continues, and we'll be bringing you the latest on the UN's efforts to help the most vulnerable. UN News app users can follow here.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Planned UK-Gulf Trade Agreement Risks Implicating the UK in Labor Abuses
~ Chad: Authorities must release acquitted relatives of killed opposition leader and ensure fair trial rights for those sentenced
~ Senegal: Meet the feminist activist who raises community awareness and supports survivors
~ Unveiling the Antarctic ‘plastisphere’, a unique and potentially hazardous new ecosystem – new research
~ Mary: as a Biblical scholar, I can’t recommend this right-wing funded Netflix biopic
~ The Melbourne synagogue fire is being treated as a terror attack. Here’s why that matters
~ At first glance, Australia’s new treaty with Nauru seems to be a win-win. But questions remain
~ UN: Deploy New Haiti Mission to Restore Security
~ Argentina: Don’t Name Supreme Court Justices by Decree
~ Colombia: Labor Violations, Sexual Exploitation in Webcam Studios
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter