Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Authorities must release acquitted relatives of killed opposition leader and ensure fair trial rights for those sentenced

By Amnesty International
The Chadian authorities must immediately release 10 relatives of killed opposition leader Yaya Dillo Djerou who are still detained in Koro Toro maximum security prison, despite their acquittal in July of charges following an attack by security forces on the headquarters of Djerou’s political party in February, Amnesty International said today. The organization also called […] The post Chad: Authorities must release acquitted relatives of killed opposition leader and ensure fair trial rights for those sentenced appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Planned UK-Gulf Trade Agreement Risks Implicating the UK in Labor Abuses
~ Middle East: Live updates from Syria and the wider region for 9 December
~ Senegal: Meet the feminist activist who raises community awareness and supports survivors
~ Unveiling the Antarctic ‘plastisphere’, a unique and potentially hazardous new ecosystem – new research
~ Mary: as a Biblical scholar, I can’t recommend this right-wing funded Netflix biopic
~ The Melbourne synagogue fire is being treated as a terror attack. Here’s why that matters
~ At first glance, Australia’s new treaty with Nauru seems to be a win-win. But questions remain
~ UN: Deploy New Haiti Mission to Restore Security
~ Argentina: Don’t Name Supreme Court Justices by Decree
~ Colombia: Labor Violations, Sexual Exploitation in Webcam Studios
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter