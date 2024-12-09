Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: Meet the feminist activist who raises community awareness and supports survivors

By Amnesty International
“I see things that are not acceptable, which is why I have committed myself to the fight against all forms of gender-based violence. We support the victims and take care of them from a health and legal point of view. We don’t get paid for this and we don’t expect anything in return. As long […] The post Senegal: Meet the feminist activist who raises community awareness and supports survivors appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Planned UK-Gulf Trade Agreement Risks Implicating the UK in Labor Abuses
~ Middle East: Live updates from Syria and the wider region for 9 December
~ Chad: Authorities must release acquitted relatives of killed opposition leader and ensure fair trial rights for those sentenced
~ Unveiling the Antarctic ‘plastisphere’, a unique and potentially hazardous new ecosystem – new research
~ Mary: as a Biblical scholar, I can’t recommend this right-wing funded Netflix biopic
~ The Melbourne synagogue fire is being treated as a terror attack. Here’s why that matters
~ At first glance, Australia’s new treaty with Nauru seems to be a win-win. But questions remain
~ UN: Deploy New Haiti Mission to Restore Security
~ Argentina: Don’t Name Supreme Court Justices by Decree
~ Colombia: Labor Violations, Sexual Exploitation in Webcam Studios
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter