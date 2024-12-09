Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unveiling the Antarctic ‘plastisphere’, a unique and potentially hazardous new ecosystem – new research

By Pere Monràs i Riera, Investigador predoctoral en conservación y gestión de la biodiversidad, Universitat de Barcelona
Elisenda Ballesté, Profesora agregada en Microbiologia, Universitat de Barcelona
Antarctica, the world’s most remote, harsh and pristine continent, is not free from marine pollution. Where human activity goes, plastic debris inevitably follows.

What might the early explorers of this icy wilderness think today, upon discovering a continent transformed by permanent fishing activities, research stations, military presence, tourism, and all their environmental impacts? Among these, plastic pollution stands out, as it has created a unique new ecological niche in the ocean.

Once it gets into the water, plastic debris provides surfaces that can be quickly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
