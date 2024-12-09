Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mary: as a Biblical scholar, I can’t recommend this right-wing funded Netflix biopic

By Meredith Warren, Senior Lecturer in Biblical and Religious Studies, University of Sheffield
My critiques of Mary centre around two themes. One is the way it perpetuates conservative ideals around women and gender. The other is its misrepresentations of Jews and Judaism.The Conversation





