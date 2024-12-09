Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Melbourne synagogue fire is being treated as a terror attack. Here’s why that matters

By Greg Barton, Chair in Global Islamic Politics, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
Police have upgraded the investigation of the firebombing of the Adass Israel Synagogue to a counterterrorism operation. Here’s how decisions like these are made and why they can take days.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
