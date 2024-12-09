Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Don’t Name Supreme Court Justices by Decree

By Human Rights Watch
Argentina's President Javier Milei (R) is greeted by the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Horacio Rosatti (2nd-L) and the Attorney General (interim) Eduardo Casal (L) after swearing in as president in Congress, Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2023. © 2023 ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The government of Argentina should refrain from appointing Supreme Court justices by presidential decree and should nominate candidates based on their qualifications, experience, diversity, and integrity, Human Rights Watch said today.In November, President Javier Milei’s chief…


