China restricted young people from video games. But kids are evading the bans and getting into trouble
By Tianyi Zhangshao, PhD Candidate, Sydney Games and Play Lab, University of Sydney
Ben Egliston, Lecturer in Digital Cultures, Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
Marcus Carter, Professor in Human-Computer Interaction, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
In China, many people see video games as ‘spiritual opium’. However, laws restricting young people’s play have proven difficult to enforce in practice.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 8, 2024