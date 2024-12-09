Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forgotten histories: what fetal and baby remains in medical collections tell us about inequality

By Siân Halcrow, Professor of Biological Anthropology, University of Otago
Megan Southorn, PhD Candidate, Department of Anatomy, University of Otago
Stephie Rose Lončar, Assistant Research Fellow, University of Otago
Our new analysis of the skeletal remains and records of babies in a NZ museum collection shows they were largely born to unmarried mothers or lower-class families.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
