Forgotten histories: what fetal and baby remains in medical collections tell us about inequality
By Siân Halcrow, Professor of Biological Anthropology, University of Otago
Megan Southorn, PhD Candidate, Department of Anatomy, University of Otago
Stephie Rose Lončar, Assistant Research Fellow, University of Otago
Our new analysis of the skeletal remains and records of babies in a NZ museum collection shows they were largely born to unmarried mothers or lower-class families.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 8, 2024